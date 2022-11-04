Royal Bank of Canada Lowers StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$8.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SVI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

SVI opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$7.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33.

Insider Transactions at StorageVault Canada

About StorageVault Canada

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.93 per share, with a total value of C$367,746.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$367,746.80. Insiders acquired 283,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,988 in the last ninety days.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

