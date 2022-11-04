Royal Bank of Canada Trims Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Target Price to $17.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MERC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MERC opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Mercer International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 6.62%.

In related news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $177,991.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mercer International news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $177,991.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,354.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $590,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $388,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 56.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,458 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $152,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.