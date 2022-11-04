Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.89.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of RSI stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.68. 24,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,299. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $811.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $63,362.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,439.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel W. Yih acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,760.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $63,362.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,889 shares of company stock worth $1,087,165. Corporate insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,697,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 52,148 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,019,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,255 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $5,146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

