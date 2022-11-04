Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €150.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) received a €150.00 ($150.00) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €112.00 ($112.00) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($160.00) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Safran stock traded up €0.74 ($0.74) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €112.08 ($112.08). 637,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($67.17) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($92.36). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €102.23 and its 200 day moving average is €101.00.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

