Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Downgraded to Hold at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux cut shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cheuvreux currently has €117.00 ($117.00) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAFRY. Citigroup cut Safran from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Safran from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Safran from €140.00 ($140.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of Safran stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

