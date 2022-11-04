Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.82.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

SAGE stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $47.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.03. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.10% and a negative net margin of 8,162.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

