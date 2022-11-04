Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.82.
Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %
SAGE stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $47.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.