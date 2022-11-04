Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $419,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,619,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,335 shares of company stock worth $13,141,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $146.33 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 270.98, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.