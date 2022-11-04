Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $34,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.76.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,335 shares of company stock worth $13,141,725. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $8.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.38. 590,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a PE ratio of 270.98, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.54. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

