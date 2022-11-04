Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Trading Down 14%

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) were down 14% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 6,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,106,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 13.0 %

The company has a market cap of $565.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,752,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,600,643.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.