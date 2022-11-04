Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Trading Down 14%

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) were down 14% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 6,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,106,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 13.0 %
The company has a market cap of $565.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,752,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,600,643.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.
Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.