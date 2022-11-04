Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $951.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $118.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 51.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.