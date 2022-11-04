Sapphire (SAPP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12,857.00

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $49.75 million and approximately $12,857.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,658.15 or 0.07825025 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00036213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00092020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00071231 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001862 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00026765 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.