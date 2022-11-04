Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Trading Down 2.6%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIMGet Rating)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €303.30 ($303.30) and last traded at €306.80 ($306.80). Approximately 38,429 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €315.00 ($315.00).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIM shares. Berenberg Bank set a €464.00 ($464.00) price objective on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €470.00 ($470.00) target price on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is €337.94 and its 200 day moving average is €333.10.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

