Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.39

Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.39 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.34 ($0.03). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03), with a volume of 493,373 shares traded.

Savannah Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.38. The stock has a market cap of £40.54 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00.

Savannah Resources Company Profile

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

