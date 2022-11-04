Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Schrödinger Stock Down 13.0 %

NASDAQ SDGR traded down $3.20 on Friday, hitting $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,330. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $59.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schrödinger

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 124.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

