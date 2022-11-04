Scotiabank Cuts InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to C$15.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

IIPZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.95.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF remained flat at $8.58 during midday trading on Friday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

