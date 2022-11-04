Scotiabank Trims TFI International (TSE:TFII) Target Price to C$158.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$158.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a C$131.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$195.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$136.08.
TFI International Stock Down 1.7 %
TFI International stock opened at C$123.14 on Monday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$93.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.89. The stock has a market cap of C$10.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$130.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
