Scotiabank Trims TFI International (TSE:TFII) Target Price to C$158.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$158.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a C$131.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$195.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$136.08.

TFI International Stock Down 1.7 %

TFI International stock opened at C$123.14 on Monday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$93.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.89. The stock has a market cap of C$10.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$130.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity

TFI International Company Profile

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.29, for a total value of C$6,614,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$561,492,303.79.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

