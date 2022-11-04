Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of SMG traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.05. 16,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,858. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 55.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.