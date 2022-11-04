ScS Group (LON:SCS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $140.15

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.15 ($1.62) and traded as high as GBX 157.50 ($1.82). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 152 ($1.76), with a volume of 190,871 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

The stock has a market cap of £54.66 million and a P/E ratio of 429.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from ScS Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. ScS Group’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

In other news, insider Chris Muir sold 39,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.61), for a total transaction of £55,017.59 ($63,611.50).

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

