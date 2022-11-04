ScS Group (LON:SCS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $140.15

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.15 ($1.62) and traded as high as GBX 157.50 ($1.82). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 152 ($1.76), with a volume of 190,871 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
ScS Group Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock has a market cap of £54.66 million and a P/E ratio of 429.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.05.
ScS Group Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Chris Muir sold 39,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.61), for a total transaction of £55,017.59 ($63,611.50).
ScS Group Company Profile
ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.
Featured Stories
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.