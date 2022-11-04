Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.18.
NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $127.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
