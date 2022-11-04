Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sealed Air Stock Down 2.4 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $41.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sealed Air news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after acquiring an additional 417,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after acquiring an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.