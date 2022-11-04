Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.65-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.83 billion.

SEE stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,482. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

SEE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.45.

In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,700 shares of company stock worth $176,579 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,444,000 after acquiring an additional 148,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after acquiring an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sealed Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sealed Air by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 604,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

