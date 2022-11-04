SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12), reports. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $67.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.92 million. SeaSpine updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
SeaSpine Trading Down 1.0 %
SeaSpine stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,149. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.49. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on SPNE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.
About SeaSpine
SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.
