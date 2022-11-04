Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at ATB Capital

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SES. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.69.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of SES stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,167. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$4.58 and a twelve month high of C$7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -4.93%.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.64 per share, with a total value of C$54,727.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 445,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,515,615.47.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.