Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $71.65 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Seele-N has a market cap of $71.65 million and $1.62 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00363977 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,453,596.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

