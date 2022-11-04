Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Shares Up 9.7%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.30. 8,991 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 4,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Servotronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Servotronics Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $30.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Servotronics
Servotronics, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of advanced technology products consisting primarily of control components and consumer products consisting of knives and various types of cutlery and other edged products. It operates through the Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG) segments.
Further Reading
