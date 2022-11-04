Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.28

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.28 and traded as low as C$35.18. Shaw Communications shares last traded at C$35.41, with a volume of 2,549,271 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.28. The firm has a market cap of C$17.79 billion and a PE ratio of 21.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 70.12%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

