Shentu Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Shentu has a total market cap of $76.49 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00004227 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,088,973 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

