Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Bowleven (LON:BLVN)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Bowleven (LON:BLVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Bowleven Price Performance
Bowleven stock opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 13.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.47. Bowleven has a twelve month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08).
About Bowleven
Recommended Stories
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bowleven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowleven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.