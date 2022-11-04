Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Shares Down 1.2%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.51 and last traded at $45.51. 285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.