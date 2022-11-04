Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) PT Lowered to €70.00

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($80.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Siltronic from €115.00 ($115.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Siltronic Price Performance

Siltronic stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. Siltronic has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $160.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average is $76.00.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

