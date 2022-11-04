Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Trading Down 1.6%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.97. 5,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 4,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Singapore Exchange Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Further Reading

