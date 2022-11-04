SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

SITC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho upgraded SITE Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 338.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 537.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

