SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
SITC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho upgraded SITE Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.35.
SITE Centers Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24.
SITE Centers Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 338.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 537.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SITE Centers (SITC)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.