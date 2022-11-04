SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.35.

SITC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.29. 64,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,810. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

