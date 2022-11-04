Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,600. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,672,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after purchasing an additional 181,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 99,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

