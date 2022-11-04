SLR Investment Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 100.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.6%.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $13.42 on Friday. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $735.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.86 and a beta of 1.08.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after acquiring an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 42.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 96,666 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 283,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

