Smart Block Chain City Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $52,071.00 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001673 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Smart Block Chain City

Smart Block Chain City was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

