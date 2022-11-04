Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Down 9.7%

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.95 and last traded at $28.05. 13,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,018,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.59.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,381.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,381.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,854 shares of company stock valued at $870,361 in the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Smartsheet by 8.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.