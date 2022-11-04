Societe Generale Lowers ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €12.50

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Societe Generale from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ING Groep from €12.80 ($12.80) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.50) to €11.75 ($11.75) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.50) to €14.70 ($14.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Up 3.3 %

ING Groep stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,914. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,296,000 after buying an additional 3,261,755 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,134 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 4,412.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.