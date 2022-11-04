Sologenic (SOLO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $126.98 Million

Sologenic (SOLO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Sologenic has a total market cap of $126.98 million and $2.28 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,700.59 or 0.31661307 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Sologenic launched on March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.org. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

