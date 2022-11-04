Sologenic (SOLO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.28 Million

Sologenic (SOLO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $126.98 million and $2.28 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sologenic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sologenic

Sologenic’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.org. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sologenic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

