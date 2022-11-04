Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.49

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and traded as low as $44.87. Sonova shares last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 400,175 shares trading hands.

SONVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sonova from CHF 291 to CHF 260 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf cut Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

