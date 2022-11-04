Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Sotera Health from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sotera Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut Sotera Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.22.

Sotera Health Price Performance

Sotera Health stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,841. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 261.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 638,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 461,830 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 84.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 50.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 824,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 92.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

