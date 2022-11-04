Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 939,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,326,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 10,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,336,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 48,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 155,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

