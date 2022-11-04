Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CSX by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 645,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 357,299 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CSX by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in CSX by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 892.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 92,675 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Citigroup reduced their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.00 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

