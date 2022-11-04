Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 98 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $157.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

