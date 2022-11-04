Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,005 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 1.0% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 41.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the airline’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 89,996 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9,467.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 144,377 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 142,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.3 %

LUV traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.81. 32,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,135,733. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

