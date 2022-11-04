SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SP Plus stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $33.89. 160,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,875. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.40. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. Analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SP Plus news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $137,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,677.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth $143,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

