SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Holdings Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,046 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $63,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,941,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,004 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,784,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,248,000 after acquiring an additional 447,921 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 320.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,675,000 after acquiring an additional 897,210 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,466,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,466,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.46. 30,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,484. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.37 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.46.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.