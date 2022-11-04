SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $4.22 on Friday, hitting $324.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,473. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

