SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 487,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,724,730 shares.The stock last traded at $49.89 and had previously closed at $46.11.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

